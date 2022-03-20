The Macoupin Art Collective Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

MACOUPIN COUNTY - The Macoupin Art Collective of Staunton, would like to announce its fifth-anniversary celebration on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The MAC will be hosting an entire day of events and crafts and also unveiling their new ArtBus to extend their community ArtReach. Events of the day will include a silent auction, raffle, screen printing, and bus tours.

In addition, they will be hosting 8 different craft classes, each open to 5 students, first come/first serve.

Article continues after sponsor message

All classes are free, but donations are welcome. The MAC is also requesting attendees bring a non-perishable item for the local Helping Hands food pantry, also celebrating their fifth year on Main Street.

The Macoupin Art Collective was founded in 2017 by professional artist and educator, Brandace Cloud. In that short time, The MAC has become a vibrant and welcoming face on Main Street, creating a safe space for art and expression for all ages in mediums such as paint, clay, fabric, glass, wood, metal, and more. The MAC aims to provide art education through workshops and community outreach and to help anyone with a creative desire make their own dreams a reality.

The Macoupin Art Collective can be found at 115 E Main Street, Staunton, IL, from 10am to 6pm, Tuesday to Saturday. Please stop by, call (618) 635-2015, or visit www.macart.org for more information.







More like this: