The MAC Hosts First Ever Mug-A-Thon

The Macoupin Art Collective can be found at 115 E Main Street, Staunton, IL, from 10 am to 6 pm, Tuesday to Saturday. Please stop by, call (618) 635-2015, or visit www.macart.org The MAC aims to provide art education through classes, workshops, and community outreach, and to help anyone with a creative desire make their own dreams a reality. For a full schedule of events or to find out more, visit: https://macart.org/mug Creating all types of mugs will be the centerpiece of the 24-hour event, with the final products available for sale at their 6th anniversary on Saturday, March 25 as a fundraiser for the MAC. Several artists and instructors will be stopping by to create mugs in ceramics, stained glass, oil paint, paper, and fabric. Volunteers can assist in creating items or in glazing pre-made bisqueware mugs. STAUNTON - The Macoupin Art Collective, a non-profit art center at 115 E Main in Staunton, IL will host their first ever 24 hours of art making. This community event is called "Mug-a-thon" as a nod to phone-a-thon events intended to help raise funds, with the added twist of celebrating the societal favorite: the coffee mug. The MAC will be live-streaming the event and would like to send an open invitation to their friends, supporters, and the local press to visit between 2 pm Friday, January 13, 2023, and 2 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023. Volunteers are important but even observers are most welcome to stop by.