STAUNTON - The Macoupin Art Collective, a non-profit art center at 115 E Main in Staunton, would like to invite the community to their annual Merry MACidays Holiday Art Market and Silent Auction/Raffle December 7-11. This event requires private shopping window reservations Wed to Sat only and can be reserved at no cost online at www.macart.org. Sunday shopping is open to all from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

This year, The MAC will feature over 35 local artists, crafters, and artisans selling their hand-crafted items in all price ranges, most from $5 to $50. In addition to the glass, ceramic, fabric, painting, wood, metal, etc options for sale, The MAC will also have a raffle of dozens of items, from arts/crafts to gift certificates to event tickets and more.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Macoupin Art Collective was founded in 2017 by professional artist and educator, Brandace Cloud. In that short time, The MAC has become a vibrant and welcoming face on Main Street, creating a safe space for art and expression for all ages in mediums such as: paint, clay, fabric, glass, wood, metal, and more. The MAC aims to provide art education through workshops and community outreach, and to help anyone with a creative desire make their own dreams a reality.

The Macoupin Art Collective can be found at 115 E Main Street, Staunton, IL, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Please stop by, call (618) 635-2015, or visit www.macart.org for more information.

More like this: