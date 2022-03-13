TAYLORVILLE - John Mollet, a Taylorville resident, had some “bumps” in the road a few years back. Bumps that could have caused him to make some poor decisions that would not have been conducive to his personal, physical, or spiritual well-being. But as a former Marine, his mind was strong enough to steer him on a better path. Instead of adapting a lifestyle that would have most likely numbed his pain temporarily, but have lasting detrimental effects, he decided to go completely in the opposite direction. The first thing he did was open his own business, Zone Nutrition (2014) on Taylorville’s downtown square.

Mollet didn’t just sell nutritional products, he lived them. Soon, some friends used a guest pass and took him to “their” gym, The Lock-Up Gym, also on the Taylorville square.

The Lock-Up was opened in 2002 by Don Broaddus, a law enforcement officer, and was strictly for law enforcement personnel when it first opened. After only about a year, Broaddus opened it up for membership to the general public as well.

Mollet loved The Lock-Up. He became addicted to the atmosphere, the health benefits, the people, and the lifestyle. If he wasn’t running Zone Nutrition, he was at The Lock-Up.

In time, Broaddus asked Mollet to move Zone Nutrition a few doors down to the space right beside The Lock-Up, as the previous tenant had gone out of business.

Mollet hesitated at first, as his business was thriving and the move would reduce his retail space considerably. Eventually, though the two made a deal and Zone Nutrition was side-by-side with The Lock-Up Gym - a natural, and perfect, combination. A combination that would become even more perfect in a few short years.

After a little more time had passed, Mollet decided that he wanted to go all-in with the fitness industry and made a proposal to Broaddus to buy the building and the business.

“He hesitated at first,” Mollet explained, “But then said that if this was my vision, and I was committed to the ideas I was sharing with him, we could make a deal.”

Mollet took over as the new owner of The Lock-Up Gym in 2016. Conveniently, as mentioned just a few paragraphs ago, his pilot business, Zone Nutrition, was now housed within the same building. Since taking over The Lock-Up, Mollet has expanded numerous times and has built a world-class workout facility with national recognition within the fitness industry.

The facility went from 500 sq ft to now offering over 22,000 square feet of fitness paradise. Today the gym has members that include world record-holding weight lifters and professional bodybuilders. Mollet is personal friends with the likes of C.T. Fletcher (media personality, actor, personal trainer, former powerlifter, bodybuilder, three-time World Bench Press Champion, and three-time World Strict Curl Champion), and Arnold Schwarzenegger (no further explanation needed!). The Lock-Up Gym was even featured on the popular television show, My 600-lb Life, with a semi-local contestant being filmed working out at The Lock-Up.

While I was at The Lock-Up for this story interview, a less known (but never the less still impressive), IFBB (International Federation of Body Building) professional, Vallie Eden (Springfield) came in for her regular workout session. She was gracious enough to answer a few questions for me.

My main curiosity was why she would drive to Taylorville to work out when surely Springfield has plenty of facilities that could meet her needs.

“There is no other facility that even remotely comes close to offering what The Lock-Up does, but that is not the only reason,” she said. “The Lock-Up has so much more space and the perfect atmosphere. It’s a great place to work out and I love the people here.”

The Lock-Up Gym is not just for hardcore fitness fanatics though - far from it. In fact, The Lock-Up is laid out in such a way that the gym can have multiple members working out at the same time, but you can still feel like you have the gym to yourself. There are various rooms, divided and separated from the others, on three separate floors. Available equipment ranges from simple treadmills and basic machines to heavy-weight, professional equipment. Some equipment you probably have never even seen at other workout facilities. There is a boxing room, a leg room, a cardio room, and even equipment utilized by the local hospital for their Phase III Cardiac Rehabilitation.

If it seems a little overwhelming, keep in mind that there is always someone on hand to help you, and ... the newer equipment, by Matrix, a global leader in commercial fitness products, has QR codes on the side. Can’t remember the proper use of that particular piece of equipment? Just scan the QR code with your phone and it will take you to an instructional video for that item.

The Lock-Up Gym also features two saunas and three tanning beds, including a stand up bed. Use of these items is included with your membership, but... if you just want to tan... it’s just $20/month for unlimited tanning. If you are a tanner, you know what a deal that is!

The Lock-Up offers personal trainers (averages $20/session, also a bargain), various classes (martial arts, fitness seminars, etc), locker rooms with showers, and again... caters to your nutritional needs through the adjoining Zone Nutrition.

A little bit more about Zone Nutrition...it has also grown exponentially since Mollet combined ownership with The Lock-Up Gym. Zone Nutrition now offers their own private label fitness supplements and even proprietary products, such as their “pre-workout slushie.” They have private label fitness equipment and apparel - printed right there, on-site, in-house.

You may have driven by The Lock-Up Gym, looked at the storefront, and are now thinking to yourself, “For real? All that is inside that little building?” Trust me. The impression first gleaned from viewing the exterior is very deceiving. This place is HUGE! A hidden gem in Taylorville celebrating its 20th anniversary this month.

So now you are probably thinking with all The Lock-Up Gym has to offer, how can I afford to be a member there? No worries! Membership rates for one person are just $25/month and for a family, $35/month. Throw in all the extras included like free tanning, free saunas, access to personal trainers, and more ... at those prices, it’s worth the drive from almost anywhere in The Buzz coverage area. And no excuses about no time. The Lock-Up Gym uses a passcard system so they are open 24/7 for your total fitness convenience.

The Lock-Up Gym is located on Taylorville’s downtown square at 111. W. Main Cross Street. Hours are ... well, whenever you want to come in! Membership includes a pass card that allows 24/7 access. For more information stop by Zone Nutrition Monday-Friday, 9 am-6 pm or Saturday 10 am-2 pm and talk to Randi Brachear. You can also call 217-287-1276 (Zone Nutrition) or 217-824-9882 (The Lock-Up Gym) for more details. And don’t forget to like/follow on Facebook under either Lock Up Gym or Zone Nutrition.

This story was originally printed in the March 2022 issue of The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine, a free magazine distributed monthly in 11 Illinois counties. For more information, additional stories, and more, visit http://www.thebuzzmonthly.com.

