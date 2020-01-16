GRAFTON - School is out, so bring the kids for some ice skating fun at The Loading Dock’s Ice Skating Rink! The Loading Dock’s Ice Rink will be open for business on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. As always, The Loading Dock’s full menu and bar will be available in the rink.

The Ice Rink is open until March 8, 2020. The Loading Dock is still taking reservations for birthday parties and private events. To book your event, please contact The Loading Dock at 618-786-3494 or loadingdock@gtec.com.

The Loading Dock’s outdoor patio remains open throughout the season for guests to eagle watch and enjoy the breathtaking scenery.

Hours:

Friday: 5pm-10pm

Saturday: 12pm-10pm

Sunday: 12pm-8pm

Open 12pm-6pm MLK Day & President’s Day

The Loading Dock is known as a top St. Louis entertainment destination featuring stunning river views, outdoor dining, live music, monthly flea markets, overnight accommodations, and seasonal ice skating in scenic Grafton, Illinois.

For more information regarding The Loading Dock, please contact Afton Hughes at 618-786-3494 or loadingdock@gtec.com.

