WOOD RIVER - Built atop what was once the largest pool in the country, the Wood River Aquatic Center opens for the 2017 season at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The water park, which features several pools and two gigantic water slides, is operated by the Wood River Parks and Recreation Department. Wood River Parks and Recreation Director Jason Woody said the department works to keep the park clean and affordable for everyone. Entry cost is as low as $6 for children and senior citizens and $7 for adults. The cost of unlimited slide rides is included in that fee.

"It used to cost extra for slides, but we got rid of that a few years ago," Woody said. "Now people can come in and go down the slides as many times as they want."

Like many water parks across the region, Memorial Day weekend is the first time in 2017 the Aquatic Center will be open to the public. At 9 a.m. Saturday morning, the center will open for adult swim until 11 a.m. - when it is open to the general public until 6 p.m.

After the park closes to the general public, it is still available for rental for events such as children's birthday parties.

"We want people to have a nice experience here, and keep it affordable," Woody said.

Hours for the Aquatic Center are adult swim from 9-11 a.m. and opened to the general public 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on weekends and 9:30-11 a.m. adult swim on weekdays with the general public hours the same.

