CARROLLTON - The Levee in Carrollton has always been a bar that identifies with the old Cheers TV show theme song of "Where Everybody Knows Your Name." Today that is definitely the case as the management and workers there always make it a pleasant place to visit with old friends. The annual St. Patrick's event is always a highlight every year for the establishment. This year, the cooks - Lyndell "Goat" Smith, Stanley Trimble, Bob Shannon, Jon Baker, Rich Stendeback, Bob Shaw, Buzzy Schnettgoecke, Luke Smith, Jacob Smith, and Jerrett Smith - were back in action as they always are year-in, year-out. Article continues after sponsor message Luke Smith, Lyndell's son, has been joined by his sons and former Carrollton athletic stars, Jacob and Jerrett, as part of the team. "I've been doing it steady for 20 years and when I could since the late 80's," Luke said. "My boys have helped for the last four-five years. Dad has been a mainstay there since the beginning. It means a lot for my family. The give and take among the guys for two days of cooking is priceless. "Sharing old stories and remembering those who used to be a part of the fun at the top of the list. Many unique personalities and characters over the years always bring laughter and ribbing with the memories. The boys are learning and enjoying the ride too." Luke continued: "We always prepare corned beef 115-150 pounds, potatoes 75-100 pounds, cabbage 45-60 pounds and carrots 35-5 pounds. All used to be cooked in one day but now we do in two. Beef the first day then it's sliced and put in roasters. On the second day, all vegetables are boiled in the broth from the meat and dinner is served." He added: "Joe and Tom Cronin started the legendary Irish tradition in the early 1960's and Jon Baker and now Leo have continued it."