HIGHLAND — Ralph Korte, founder of The Korte Company and a pivotal figure in the construction industry, died on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, surrounded by family. Born in 1934 in rural Highland, Illinois, Korte built a legacy that influenced both his community and the nation’s approach to design-build construction.

Korte grew up as one of 14 children on a small family farm and left formal schooling after the eighth grade. He developed a passion for building by assisting neighbors with farm projects. During boot camp in Arkansas, he earned his GED, which motivated him to continue learning. He served in the Korean War, returning with a veteran’s perspective that emphasized hard work, learning, and courage.

In 1958, armed with a $79 electric saw and a simple business philosophy — “Don’t charge too much, and work hard” — Korte founded The Korte Company. What began as a side job evolved into a nationally recognized Design-Build firm known for honesty, innovation and a commitment to exceeding client expectations.

The company was among the seven founding members of the Design-Build Institute of America and has pioneered design-build and construction management as project delivery methods.

Beyond construction, Korte’s impact extended to economic development and philanthropy in the St. Louis and Highland areas. He supported organizations such as the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, contributed to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and played a role in attracting industries like the Wall Street Journal to Highland.

The Korte Company, founded on the principles of "professionalism, quality and value-added services," continues to uphold the values established by its founder. Its integrated team of architects and engineers provides comprehensive design and construction services nationwide.

Korte’s legacy is marked by his dedication to building smart, working hard and prioritizing the job.

