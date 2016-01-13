JERSEYVILLE - The Alzheimer’s Friendly Business training is a 30 minute training designed to help educate the local business community about Alzheimer’s Disease. The training will provide education to help the attendees have a better understanding of the importance of maintaining the dignity and respect of a customer with Alzheimer’s Disease.

We will be discussing what Alzheimer’s Disease is, what it is not, common behavioral symptoms of individuals with Alzheimer’s Disease and some tips for helping to alleviate uncomfortable situations in the business setting.

Article continues after sponsor message

Join us on Thursday, Jan. 28 at noon at the First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville.

Home Instead Community Service Representative, Becky Hatlee will be conducting an Alzheimer’s Friendly Business training, open to all JCBA Members.

The cost of the luncheon will be $10 per person. The deadline for confirming your attendance is Monday, Jan. 25.

More like this: