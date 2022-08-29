The J To Host Biannual Used Book Sale.

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Jewish Community Center’s biannual Used Book Sale returns from August 28-September 1 with offerings in every genre, including mysteries, general fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, and much more.

“The Used Book Sale at the J is a great place to find amazing bargains and valuable collectibles, “said Lynn Wittels, President, and CEO of the J. “The sale is well recognized by book dealers and the literature community as being among the best in the St. Louis region.”

Preview day is Sunday, August 28 from 10 am-4 pm with a $10 admission and free admission begins on Monday. Hours are 10 am-7 pm Monday-Wednesday and on Thursday customers can fill a bag for $5 between 10 am and 6 pm. Masks are required for entry.

Thousands of books will be available for sale at the Annual J Used Book Sale. Stock up on your reading material. Proceeds from the sale benefit the Cultural Arts Department.

Book lovers, collectors, and avid readers all anticipate this annual event. Thousands of titles will be available, including mystery and intrigue, novels, biographies, politics, religion, sports, cookbooks, history, animals, art, science, science fiction, business, women’s issues, foreign languages, gardening, poetry, psychology, self-help, humor…the list goes on.

Parents and educators will find a large selection of books for children and youth as well as educational materials for homeschoolers. Multiples of titles are available for book club reading along with miscellaneous videos, books on tape/CDs, and DVDs.

For updated and complete information visit https://jccstl.com/programs/used-book-sale/.

