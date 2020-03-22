ALTON - Even with people shut-in because of the coronavirus, there is a band in Alton working on future dreams.

The band is named "The Intrusion."

"When my son, Preston, wanted to form a band, he reached out to the Alton Marching 100 kids and asked if anyone wanted to be in a band," Elizabeth Schepers, the mother of two of the kids in the band. They formed the band Intrusion and took on that name because their grandfather played in a band in the 1960s called that. The Intrusion is scheduled to play at a fundraiser called the Trinity River Festival on May 15 and 16. The boys played last year at Buschfest at Cottage Hills and a fundraiser."

The group focuses on rock and rock, blues and soul music.

The band members are:

Joe Whiteside - Lead Vocals/Guitar (current AHS student)

Jacob Pullen - Bass/Vocals (Former AHS Student who is currently enrolled as a music major at SIUE)

Ashton Schepers - Rhythm Guitar (Current AHS student)

Preston Schepers - Drums (Current AHS student)

Roy Voumard - Keyboard (current Marching 100 member)

"Preston has been wanting to form a band for a while," his mom said. "He decided he was going to form one and started texting and asking friends if they wanted to get together and play in a band. Our family is very proud of the boys. They are a talented group of boys."

