Springfield, IL – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Merit Board is currently processing applications for Cadet Class 130, which is tentatively scheduled to begin in October 2019. In order to be considered for Cadet Class 130, the ISP Merit Board must receive your completed application and required documentation by May 31, 2019. Anyone interested in joining the ranks of the ISP is encouraged to visit the ISP Merit Board website atwww.illinoistrooper.com for application information.

The ISP is one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the country, and is committed to promoting criminal justice in the Land of Lincoln. Upon graduation from the ISP Academy, Troopers are assigned to one of the 21 patrol districts across the state; however, Troopers have the opportunity to transition to one of the many specialty functions within the ISP. These specialty functions include, but are not limited to, Crime Scene Services, the Equal Employment Opportunity Office, Investigations, Internal Investigations, SWAT, Air Operations, K-9 Handler, Motorcycle Unit, Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau, Executive Protection, and Academy Instructor.

We hope you will consider being a part of a revered tradition built on three pillars: Integrity, Service and Pride. You can help make ISP history as it approaches its centennial celebration in 2022.

If you have any questions about becoming an ISP Trooper and would like to speak with a Field Recruiter please contact the Recruitment Office at (217) 785-4370, (217) 786-7070 or (866) 458-7667.

