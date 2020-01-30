ULLIN-The Illinois State Police District 22 welcomes two new troopers to the district who joined the ranks of the Illinois State Police on October 28, 2019, after CC 129 graduated from the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The officers have completed the Field Training Program in the district, and are now assigned to District 22 Patrol. The Field Training Program allowed the officers to implement the knowledge and skills they learned in the academy while working with a Field Training Officer (FTO).

District 22 would like to welcome the following officers to the District.

Tylor Barber-

Trooper Barber is a graduate of Carterville High School and John A Logan College. Barber worked one (1) year as a dispatcher and three and half (3.5) years as a Patrol officer for Marion PD. Barber also worked as Firefighter/EMT for Carterville Fire for six (6) years. Barber received the Bureau of Training Award while attending the Illinois State Police Academy.

Robert Kraemer-

Trooper Kraemer is a graduate of Goreville High School and John A Logan College. Kraemer served 6 years in the Army National Guard with a deployment to Afghanistan (Operation Enduring Freedom). Prior to his employment with the State Police Kraemer worked as a Deputy for one (1) year in Dekalb County Georgia, and four and a half (4 1/2) years as a Patrol Officer and for Marion PD. While at Marion PD Kraemer was a K9 handler for three (3) years.

