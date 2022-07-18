CHICAGO - This week is Lottery Week, which is a celebration of the role lotteries play in generating essential funding for their communities.

Lottery Week runs from July 17th to 23rd and is a celebration of lotteries across the United States and Canada, in acknowledgment of their collective contributions to the communities they serve.

“The Illinois Lottery has been part of local communities across the State of Illinois for almost 50 years with the primary purpose of generating funding to support K-12 education across the State,” said Harold Mays, Lottery Director.

“When people play the Lottery, it’s a win for our state. Since 1985, Lottery players have helped generate more than $23 billion in essential revenue for the Common School Fund, which goes to support thousands of schools across the state.”

“That’s a big win for the two million public school students and their families. About a quarter of every dollar spent on the Lottery goes to schools and other good causes,” added Mays.

The Illinois Lottery is a proud supporter of a number of other local good causes, including Special Olympics, breast cancer research, Veterans, homelessness prevention, HIV/AIDS research, MS, Althizemers, and Police memorials.

