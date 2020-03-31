Belleville – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a ramp closure will be encountered at IL 13 westbound, west of 74th Street, in Belleville. The IL 13 westbound lane will be closed today, March 30. Weather permitting, the westbound lane will re-open Thursday, April 16, 2020. Motorists that need to travel westbound at this location will be directed by detour signing to use 74th Street and IL 15 to bypass this closure. The ramp closure is needed to replace a bridge girder previously damaged by an overheight load.

The ramp carrying traffic to IL 13 eastbound will remain open during this work, but will be reduced from two lanes to a single traffic lane.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

