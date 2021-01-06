SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) today announced the launch of Be Well Illinois, the State of Illinois’ new comprehensive wellness program for employees, retirees and health plan participants. Be Well Illinois modernizes the State’s approach to workplace well-being and to support the overall health and wellness of more than 450,000 covered lives.

“We believe that healthier employees lead longer, more active and fulfilled lives, inside and outside the workplace, said CMS Director Janel L. Forde. “Our priority through Be Well Illinois is to make wellness opportunities more accessible to plan members and help them get the most from their benefits.”

The new program connects plan participants with resources to help create and maintain an active lifestyle, access to mental health awareness materials and treatment, financial services, nutritional information and group and individual exercise programs. These benefits, in addition to primary care visits, health screenings and immunizations like the flu shot, are offered at no-cost to plan participants.

Be Well Illinois builds on the improvements CMS has made in wellness over the last year, including hosting the State’s first virtual 5k and becoming the first state in the nation to install a Higi smart station in a state building. Illinois now has 77 Higi machines installed in facilities statewide. In August 2020 CMS was awarded the 2020 Aetna Gold Level Workplace Well-Being Award recognizing these efforts as a part of the State’s ongoing commitment to providing workplace wellness resources, programs, and support for employees.

Wellness plan participants can access the latest information on upcoming wellness events, educational resources from health partners, and opportunities for engagement on the new Be Well Illinois web site at www.Illinois/bewell and also on Facebook (Facebook.com/BeWellIllinois).

