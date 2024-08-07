EAST ST. LOUIS - The State of Illinois African Descent-Citizens Reparations Commission (ADCRC) announces the second stop on its series of statewide public hearings it will host to discuss reparatory actions for Black Americans in Illinois who are descendants of American Chattel Slavery. This hearing will take place at the East St. Louis Senior High School on Saturday, August 10th and will feature expert speakers who will present the intergenerational impact of enslavement, racial terror, political disenfranchisement, and ongoing racial discrimination. Subsequent hearings will occur throughout Illinois.

The ADCRC is committed to gathering diverse perspectives from the public to shape recommendations for tangible actions toward justice and restitution. These public hearings are crucial for understanding the varied experiences and impacts of historical and systemic injustices faced by African American descendants of slavery in Illinois. “A critical first step in the work of the ADCRC is collaborative public engagement which includes both educating and hearing from the public concerning the ongoing impacts of slavery, along with the need to employ reparative justice strategies for American Descendants of Slavery,” said Marvin Slaughter, Jr., ADCRC Chair. “The Commission will be taking a holistic approach to gain knowledge to inform our task of making recommendations that address disparities present in our community as a result of slavery and its vestiges.”

These public hearings are a pivotal step toward acknowledging past wrongs and promoting reconciliation and equity for African American descents of slavery in Illinois. The insights and testimonials gathered will be instrumental in developing comprehensive reparations proposals to be presented to policymakers and relevant stakeholders.

ADCRC’s Mission: The African Descent-Citizens Reparations Commission, authorized by 20 ILCS 405/405-540, aims to:

Preserve African American neighborhoods and communities.

Build and develop vocational centers for People of African Descent-Citizens.

Ensure proportional economic representation in all State contracts.

Advocate for the creation and enforcement of an Illinois Slavery Era Disclosure Bill.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. CST

Location: East Saint Louis High School, 4901 State St, East St Louis, IL, 62205

To RSVP and learn more about the public hearings, please visit https://adcrc.illinois.gov/events.html.

To learn more about the Commission, please visit https://adcrc.illinois.gov.

