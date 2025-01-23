CHICAGO - The State of Illinois African Descent-Citizens Reparations Commission (ADCRC) announces the fourth stop on its nine-part series of statewide public hearings. ADCRC is hosting public hearings to discuss reparatory actions for Black Americans in Illinois who are descendants of American Chattel Slavery. The next public hearing will take place in Evanston on Saturday, February 8, at Northwestern University. For those unable to attend in person, the hearing will be livestreamed on the ADCRC YouTube page: www.YouTube.com/@IllinoisADCRC.

Through these public hearings, the commission aims to gather vital recommendations on reparations from the general public for policymakers and key stakeholders. Featured speakers—including Robin Rue Simmons, Nick Cummings, and Afrika Porter—will present the intergenerational impact of Housing Segregation, Separate and Unequal Education, and Racism in Environment & Infrastructure. Subsequent hearings will occur throughout Illinois in the coming months.

The ADCRC is committed to gathering diverse perspectives to shape recommendations for tangible actions toward justice and restitution. These public hearings are crucial for understanding the varied experiences and impacts of historical and systemic injustices faced by Black Americans in Illinois. “The Commission is taking a holistic approach to gain knowledge to inform our task of making recommendations that address disparities present in our community as a result of slavery and its vestiges,” said Marvin Slaughter, Jr., ADCRC Chair.

