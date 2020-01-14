With the odds of local winter ice fishing always a bit questionable, many local anglers are turning their attention to the hot water lakes of central and southern Illinois. Due to the discharge of warm water created by the cooling of the power plant turbines, these lakes are the place to be during a mild-January day.

Electric power plants utilize water to cool the turbines which create the electricity. Water is taken in from the lakes, used to cool the turbine, and then returned to the lake at a much higher temperature. Even in mid-winter, temperatures at the outflow can be well above those near the intake.

Then, a chain of events happen. Baitfish are attracted to the warmer water. Bass are attracted to both the warm water and the forage fish. Catching fish in a cooling lake is the perfect way to warm up for spring.

Generally speaking power plants do not produce enough hot water to radically change the entire lake. The arm of the lake nearest the outflow it typically recognized as the hot water arm. A slight current is often created as the water warms and cools.

The pumping of warmed water creates a torrent. The water is run through a pipe that pushes the heated water away from the shore under the surface. Current breaks and eddies are as productive as the same areas in a river.

Local anglers are blessed with a number of excellent hot-water lakes within a short drive of their homes. Virtually all of these waters offer excellent winter fishing opportunities.

Lake of Egypt in the southeastern part of Williamson County is just one of these fine fishing lakes. Located near Interstate 57, this 2,300-acre lake is owned by Southern Illinois Power Cooperative. Lake of Egypt has 93 miles of shoreline with an average depth of 18.3 feet and a maximum depth of 52 feet. The power plant is in the northwest corner of the lake.

Weather is the greatest challenge to Lake of Egypt anglers. This time of year, the waters can be 80 degrees one day and have snow falling on it the next. For many, this means fishing in shirt sleeves one day and wearing long-johns the next.

The stabilizing influence of the power plant keeps the surface water temperature about 56 to 57 degrees. On sunny days, water in the backs of coves can be warmer.

Many anglers find their best success fishing the grass weed beds off the points. These areas often have sandbars in the center that attracts bass.

Most of the better areas are found in the north end of the lake closer to the power plant. The water there typically warm more quickly during periods of milder weather.

Topwater lures work well early as the water near the surface warms. Some anglers also find success using plastic worms.

There are several boat ramps on Lake of Egypt. In addition, a marina is available for boaters. Although there is no motor limit on the lake, there is a 35-mile-per-hour speed limit that is enforced.

Those seeking fishing waters a bit closer to home will find Coffeen Lake in Montgomery County among the more popular of these artificially heated waters. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources manages the fishery of this AmerenCIPS-owned lake.

Biologists report that fishing in the lake has been stable since it first opened. Three to 4-pound bass are taken regularly with some fish up to six pounds. The lake has 49 miles of shoreline with the average depth of 19 feet and a maximum depth of 59 feet.

There is one boat ramp on the west side of the lake north of Donnellson. A 25-horsepower motor limit is in effect. During winter, water temperatures in the hot water arm can be in the 60's while air temperatures are in the 30's and 40's.

Anglers can be found on this lake virtually every day, despite the temperature. It actually is a matter of what angler can handle. The die-hard anglers can often be seen on colder days with ice forming on them. It might be cold fishing but good fishing considering the numbers of fish in the lake.

The Coffeen Power Station is located on the southeast shore of the main arm of the lake. The warm water discharge area is in the upper area of the eastern arm. It is likely the best winter fishing area.

Newton Lake is yet another cold-weather fishing hotspot. A typical bass caught from these waters will weigh about 4 pounds. It is entirely possible, however, to take fish of 5, 6 or 7 pounds. There is an 18-inch minimum length limit for keeper bass.

For most winter anglers, the west arm shoreline is the best area to seek bass. The discharged warm water from the power plant warms the water to the 70's.

A word of caution for boat anglers. High winds can cause dangerous wave action. In addition, dense fog can occur at dusk during the cold months.

Located southwest of Newton in Jasper County, this 1,755 acre lake is also owned by Central Illinois Public Service Company. From the air it looks like a giant horseshoe with Sandy Creek and Laws Creek forming the two sides of the formation. The power plant is locate in the middle of the horseshoe, with the warm water discharge to be found in the northern reaches of the Sandy Creek arm.

The one and only boat ramp is also located at the bottom of the horseshoe. There is a 25 horsepower motor limit on the lake.

Though all of the previously mentioned lakes offer good winter angling even in cold temperatures, care should be exercised when on boat ramps. Ice can quickly form on the ramps making them slick and a bit dangerous. It is always best to call ahead to these locations to check the conditions.

