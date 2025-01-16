ALTON — Alton High School basketball player Alex Macias is experiencing a transformative season under new head coach Dylan Dudley. The Redbirds are now enjoying a successful campaign, boasting a 15-3 overall mark to meet rival Edwardsville at Edwardsville on Friday night, Jan. 17, 2025.

Alex is an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for Alton for his efforts.

"Honestly, it's been amazing how Head Coach Dylan Dudley changed the program around, and the boys have come together," Macias said. "It's great to win games."

Coach Dudley praised Macias, calling him "the heart and soul of our team." He noted that Macias has started every game for the past three years and is a player who prioritizes winning above all else.

"All that kid wants to do is win," Dudley said. "He doesn’t care if he plays the entire game or just 10 minutes. He just wants to win."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Macias and his teammates are now riding a wave of momentum, with aspirations to continue their winning ways and aim for a regional championship and beyond.

Macias, who has played alongside many of his teammates since sixth grade, emphasizes the importance of camaraderie and energy on the court.

"My role is bringing the energy," he said. "I get the boys hyped and make plays for them. I want us to win."

Defensively, Macias identifies that aspect of his game as one of his key strengths. In addition to basketball, he also has competed in track, specializing in the 400-meter dash, where he recorded a personal best of 51 seconds, an amazing high school time.

Looking ahead, Macias is preparing for his future, expressing a desire to play college basketball and possibly run track at the collegiate level. He plans to study international business in college and has been recognized as a great student in the classroom.

As the Redbirds continue their season, Macias remains optimistic about the team's potential and the journey ahead.

More like this: