ALTON - From 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, the Hayner Public Library District will host “Wrestling at the Chase: An Evening with Ed Wheatley.” Wheatley is an award-winning and bestselling author, film producer, and sports historian.

How can four simple words, “Wrestling at the Chase,” stir such vivid and special memories across multiple generations? When Sam Muchnick and Harold Koplar had a chance conversation on a plane in the fall of 1958, they had no idea that their unique idea would turn into the iconic program “Wrestling at the Chase”. Spanning multiple generations of fans, the show’s premiere in 1959 would launch a phenomenon and the onset of professional wrestling’s golden years. St. Louis became the wrestling capital of the world. Today, the WWE rules television and arenas nationwide, but without the leadership and promotion of “Wrestling at the Chase”, it may never have reached the standing it enjoys today.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hundreds of men and women, dressed to the nines, would be drawn ringside every Saturday night in the Khorasan Room of the opulent Chase Park Plaza Hotel while hundreds of thousands more tuned in at the stroke of nine to enjoy the spectacle. They would marvel at heroes sporting monikers such as Bruiser, the Fabulous Moolah, Gorgeous George, King Kong, and Nature Boy. Then, the next morning, a brand-new audience of thousands would tune in for the re-airing of the show. The fans loved it. Since most Americans couldn’t cheer their idols in person, Sam Muchnick, the Vince McMahon of his day, brought wrestling to the living rooms across America.

Emmy Award-winning producer Ed Wheatley brings the story of professional wrestling’s rise to prominence in his exciting, ride-of-a-lifetime book, “Wrestling at the Chase”. The book is filled with hundreds of photos, stories, and personal tales from those involved both inside and outside the ring. See how the stool’s three legs (the location, the delivery, and the product) came together in “Wrestling at the Chase” to support nearly three decades of entertainment that still provides countless memories for past, current, and future generations. Wheatley’s book became the basis for the Emmy Award-nominated film “Head Over Heels – Remembering Wrestling at the Chase”, recently shown on the PBS network.

In addition to his work as an author, film producer, and sports historian, Wheatley is also a weekly sports contributor on a St. Louis drive-time radio program. His books documenting sports history in St. Louis have received numerous accolades, and the documentary adaptations of his books have earned him several Emmy Award nominations. Please join us for an evening filled with reminiscences that will definitely send you home with a smile.

Seating is limited. Please call 1-800-613-3163 to register for this program.