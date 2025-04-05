ALTON – Since 1958, National Library Week has been a week to celebrate the role that libraries, librarians, and library workers play in communities across the country. This year’s National Library Week theme, “Drawn to the Library," will be celebrated April 6–12, 2025.

People across the country visit their local library each week, from young families stopping in for story time to seniors searching for tech help or their next page-turning read. Plot your next library visit to Hayner Library and find adventure by browsing the stacks or joining one of our book clubs. Trace your family history with our library’s genealogy resources. Make your mark and get involved with your library by volunteering or spreading the word. Whatever draws you in, the library has something for everyone!

To celebrate National Library Week, Hayner Library will host a drawing contest for three age groups: children (ages 2-12), young adults (ages 13-17), and adults (ages 18+).

Hayner Library patrons (residents of The Hayner Public Library District service area) are invited to submit a drawing of their favorite literary character for a chance to win an art-themed prize! Patrons can enter the contest in person or online. In-person submissions can be dropped off at any Hayner Library location. Library staff will make a copy of the drawing and the artist can keep the original. Online submissions can be posted on the Hayner Library Facebook page in the comments section of the National Library Week contest post.

Rules for the contest are as follows: Drawings must be appropriate for all ages. Any offensive or inappropriate content will be disqualified. Entries can be created in any medium.

All entries must be submitted by April 13, 2025. Hayner Library staff will select three finalists from each age group whose drawings will be displayed at Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall and the Downtown Library. Patrons can vote for the winner from the finalists in each group. Voting will take place April 18 – April 30. Winners will be announced May 1.

For more information, please call Hayner Library at 618-462-0677.

