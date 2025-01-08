The area's upcoming events offer a diverse array of activities that cater to all interests and ages. For a full listing of these exciting events, be sure to visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/.

Rum Boogie LIVE is set to kick off the New Year with an electrifying night of music and dancing. Join the lively band Rum Boogie at Alton VFW for a high-energy performance that promises great music and good vibes. Dust off your boogie shoes and don't miss this exciting evening filled with fun!

Midwest Wrestling Coalition Night of Champions invites you to experience an action-packed evening at the Alton Wood River Sportsman Club. On January 11th, doors will open at 6 PM for family-friendly activities, followed by nonstop wrestling action starting at 7 PM. This event showcases the Midwest's top wrestling talent and promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages!

47th Annual Harmans Bluegrass LCCC Show Featuring The Cox Family is an event you won't want to miss! Join The Harmans Bluegrass for a night of exceptional bluegrass music at Lewis & Clark Community College. This special performance featuring the acclaimed Cox Family is set to captivate audiences. Tickets are available for $20 per person, so be sure to call 618-420-2532 or 618-278-4422 to reserve your spot for this incredible show!

Events on Jan. 10, 2025

Don't miss the opportunity to participate in the 2024/2025 Winter Reading Challenge For All Ages!, taking place from December 12, 2024, to February 2, 2025; collect bookmarks or register online to read and win prizes!

Experience hands-on learning at the Bite-Size Science event at Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall, where children ages 7-10 can take home interactive S.T.E.A.M. kits to explore exciting science concepts on January 10, 2025.

Bring your little ones to the Play & Learn For Babies & Toddlers event at the Niedringhaus Building on January 10, 2025, at 10 AM, where they can enjoy engaging activities designed for early learners.

Join the conversation at CMT's Candid Conversation with Commuters, a virtual event on January 10, 2025, where transit riders can discuss upcoming changes to public transit with officials from Metro Transit.

Swap your gently used clothes at the Clothing Swap- Active Wear & Lounge Wear event at Seams For The Soul Boutique on January 10, 2025, for a fun night of refreshing your wardrobe and socializing!

Enjoy a delightful evening filled with food and music at D-LUX LIVE at 1818 Chophouse on January 10, 2025, where you can savor an exceptional dining experience while listening to live performances.

Relax and unwind at Brandon Elliot Plays George's Pub & Grill on January 10, 2025, where you can enjoy delicious food and refreshing drinks while listening to captivating folk and blues tunes.

Be a part of a night of fun at Plant Bingo at The Ruby Wren Eclectic Boutique on January 10, 2025, where you can win plants and plant-related merchandise while enjoying light snacks and good company!

Kick off your weekend with live music at Harvest Drive LIVE at Wood River Moose on January 10, 2025, where you can enjoy a delightful evening of country, blues, and southern rock hits.

Step into the competitive world of pinball at the January Jamboree 2025 at Atomic Pinball Arcade on January 10, 2025, featuring free play on all machines and a tournament with exciting prizes!

Get ready to rock at Clover at Fast Eddie's on January 10, 2025, where you can enjoy a great mix of country and classic rock hits in a lively atmosphere with friends!

Join in for a night of good food and music at Fleetwood and Family LIVE @ B&H at Bakers & Hale on January 10, 2025, where you can enjoy live entertainment on the heated patio and kick off your weekend right!

Put on your dancing shoes for a lively night at Country Line Dancing at Pour Decisions on January 10, 2025, where you can join free dance lessons followed by an open dance floor to show off your moves!

Events on Jan. 11, 2025

Join the Coffee & Cocoa Pop-Up Bar at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, IL, where you can warm up with a hot beverage every Saturday from 9 AM to noon, starting November 30 through March 15.

Experience the wonders of nature at the Eagle Saturdays at the Audubon Center at Riverlands in West Alton, MO, featuring live eagle meet and greets, guided bird outings, and exciting crafts from 10 AM to 2 PM every Saturday through the end of January.

Show off your drawing skills at the Draw to Impress competition in the Performance Room at Alton Square Mall, where you can win great prizes and meet other teens who share your passion!

Don't miss the fun at the Nintendo Switch event every Saturday from 1-4 PM for students in grades 7-12 at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City.

Get ready for a creative afternoon at the Dog Man Party, happening on January 11 at 2 PM in the Niedringhaus Building, where kids aged 7-12 can enjoy games, crafts, and snacks!

Come to Granite-Palooza at The Mill in Granite City, an all-ages indoor street fair featuring live art, crafts, and performances by local bands, all for just $20 on January 11!

Join the crowd at Hiram's Bar for the Augmented Reality Unveiling Party for the Eyez on Milez Mural, where you can witness a mural of jazz legend Miles Davis come to life with augmented reality from 2-4 PM.

Enjoy a night of live music with the Scott and Dawn Duo at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, where great tunes and a relaxing atmosphere await!

Test your poker skills at Smoke'n Aces Poker League Tournaments at Eagles in Granite City every Saturday this January, with no cost to enter and real cash prizes up for grabs!

Get ready for a night of high-energy country music with Midwest Avenue LIVE @ B&H at Bakers & Hale, where you can enjoy an electrifying performance on January 11!

Join in for an exciting evening with Drawl LIVE at Fast Eddies, where you can enjoy great country music and the best beer in town!

Experience an intimate acoustic show with Psychedelic Symphony at Bossanova, featuring Stephanie and John Scanlon, for a soulful night of music!

Rock out with Porch Café Live at The Franchise Sports Bar & Grill for a fun night filled with music, food, and drinks in Wood River!

Don't miss the chance to see Jake's Leg LIVE at the Wildey Theatre, where you can enjoy their unique interpretation of Grateful Dead music!

Get ready for a rocking performance by Rock Bottom at The Pump House, where a night full of great music, food, and drinks awaits you!

Events on Jan. 12, 2025

The Bald Eagle Festival at the Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center in Grafton, IL on January 12, 2025, where you can enjoy live bird shows, unique vendors, face painting, and delicious food and drink specials, including the exciting Masters of the Sky Bird Show.

Participate in a creative afternoon by attending the Candle Making Workshop at Black Crow Designs in Alton, IL on January 12, 2025, where you will have the opportunity to craft your own custom candle for just $30.

Explore wedding options at the Wedding Show At The Ink House in Edwardsville, IL on January 12, 2025, where you can tour the venue, meet premier wedding vendors, and discover unique decor rentals to make your special day unforgettable.

Be a part of an important conversation at the Giving Light to Darkness - Book Reading and Signing at Germania Brew Haus in Alton, IL on January 12, 2025, where the mother of a young man lost to post concussion syndrome depression shares her story to raise awareness and help others.

Enjoy some live tunes at the Danny Kalahar Music event at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL on January 12, 2025, as you relax with great music and a beautiful atmosphere.

Catch more live music with Live Music Danny Kalahar Music happening at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL on January 12, 2025, for an enjoyable evening of entertainment.

Don't miss the chance to experience Trophy Mules LIVE at The Corner Tavern in Edwardsville, IL on January 12, 2025, featuring Corey Saathoff and pedal steel player Scott Swartz for an afternoon of unique sounds.

Embrace the energy of the full moon during the Full Moon and Let Go session at River Bend Yoga in Alton, IL on January 12, 2025, where you can find balance and create space for new beginnings through yoga and aerial silks.

