ALTON - It’s been a long year, and we’re not even nine months in.

The New England Journal of Medicine reported that January 20, 2020 was the date the first confirmed Coronavirus case in the United States in Snohomish County, Washington. Since then, there have been almost six million cases and over 180,000 deaths labelled as COVID-19 related in the U.S. alone. Most of us have worn masks, bought at least some form of sanitizer, stocked up on toiletries, and in general, needed haircuts by a trained barber for most of the year. All of this seems to have culminated in a shoot-from-the-hip response to the world’s most recent pandemic, but I can’t help but feel like we’re finally getting somewhere.

On August 25th, the Chicago Associated Press (AP) reported that Region 4 (the St. Louis Metropolitan East area) of Illinois, including Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, and Washington counties could be experiencing increased Resurgence Mitigations per Governor JB Pritzker’s approved plan by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) based on the Resurgence Mitigation plans criteria for no regions rate for COVID-19 being at or above 8% positivity for three days in a row. According to this plan, we are currently in tier one (1), and will be moved to tier two (2) if no improvements to the overall positivity rates for COVID of the region are observed.

Seems like no one can turn on the news without hearing about shutdowns, reopenings, being shut down again, social distancing, and the constant arguments of what has become known as the “Great Mask Debate” and these new restrictions that loom before us to begin September may seem like a step back, but are they really? How much have our lives changed as a result of the moving from phase to phase, or from tier to tier as our state, local, and federal governments all navigate what could only be described as a truly unsettling circumstance?

A table describing the differences of each tier from the State of Illinois Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response page can be found here.

Guidelines for the Resurgence Mitigation Tier 2, straight from the IDPH website itself can be found here.

Exhausting as keeping up with all these restrictions can be, there is DEFINITELY hope on the horizon. As August comes to a close, we have entered Phase Four (4) of Restore Illinois’ Five Phase Plan to safely reopen Illinois. It seems the public has run into a few, small hiccups here in southern Illinois, with Region Seven (7) just south of Chicago, consisting of Will and Kankakee counties also having new restrictions put into place by the state effective August 26th. There is however no doubt that these mitigation tactics to slow the spread of the Coronavirus seem to have drastically lowered positivity rates for Illinois in recent months.

Here at the RiverBender.com, we would love to hear how you have navigated (successfully or not), your ‘pandemic life’ this year. How has COVID-19 affected your day-to-day living? Your professional life? Your social life? Your physical health, exercise, and/or diet? Your mental health?

How are you doing with the quarantine? Quarantine was hard on my household, it interrupted work/school for myself/my roommates/my children -- the cabin fever is definitely getting to us. Quarantine started out very difficult, but my household is adjusting. Quarantine started so long ago, it doesn’t feel like it still has a negative impact on my life. Quarantine was a cinch for me -- I work from home, I live by myself, and I’m kind of a loner!

