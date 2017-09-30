ALTON - The Grapevine Children's Boutique will be celebrating their grand re-opening with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, at their new location, 2 West Broadway.

New owner Kelly Olmsted said with three daughters she had been a long time shopper of the store and after working in St. Louis for many years she decided it was time to work a little closer to home.

Something special about the clothing available at The Grapevine is that the styles for girls and boys are incredibly unique.

"We go to market six months in advance to choose the cutest styles and trends available," Olmsted said. "They only cut so many of the products so we cant call and reorder."

Some of the brands the store carries include Mud Pie, Pedi Ped, Isobella and Chole, Wee Ones Bows, JoJo Maman, Bebe, Havengirl, Hayden, Wyldson, Candy Pink and many more.

The store offers much more than clothing also. The Grapevine carries books, a new line of wooden toys and doll houses and they also provide gift wrapping.

Olmsted said although she's the new owner there will be still be plenty of familiar faces in the shop as her mother Sue Ann Toppmeyer was frequently in the store with the former owners Al and Roberta Monroe, and will continue to be around to help.

The store will be open until 3 p.m. after Saturday's ribbon cutting and will be offering giveaways, raffles and treats.

For more information about The Grapevine visit their website at TheGrapevineofAlton.com or their Facebook page.

