EDWARDSVILLE - The Gori Law Firm recently announced attorney John “Jay” Sinovic has joined the firm’s Edwardsville office. Sinovic practices in the firm’s personal injury and asbestos litigation departments.

After receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southern Illinois University in 2014, Sinovic went on to earn his juris doctorate from St. Louis University School of Law. He has worked as a personal injury attorney and a criminal prosecutor. He also has experience as an immigration attorney and is fluent in Spanish. Sinovic is a member of the Missouri State Bar Association and the executive Office of Immigration Review (EOIR) under the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gori continues to grow, and we are elated to add Jay to the team,” said Sara Salger, managing partner at The Gori Law Firm. “Jay believes in helping clients secure fair and just compensation for the injuries suffered due to negligence or malpractice. We know his knowledge and experience will be a great strength to our firm and those we serve.”

Article continues after sponsor message

To learn more about The Gori Law Firm and its attorneys visit www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and has since recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at (877) 456-5419.

More like this: