EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm is proud to announce it was recently named a 2024 Women-Led Top Workplace. This award is one of several within Energage’s Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence Awards, which were revealed on October 16, 2024.

Energage is a Philadelphia-based workplace survey and performance-certified B Corporation. In addition to featuring women-led organizations, the Culture Excellence Awards also recognize winners in DE&I Practices, Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being and Professional Development. The awarded organizations, including The Gori Law Firm, are all recognized for prioritizing people-first cultures and workplace experiences.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a Women-Led Top Workplace,” said Sara Salger, managing partner of The Gori Law Firm. “We believe this award reflects the supportive and inclusive culture we strive to create for our employees, and it is rewarding to know that our efforts have resulted in an environment where individuals feel safe, valued and inspired."

Top Workplace awards are based solely on employee feedback from Energage’s workplace survey. Each year, thousands of employee surveys are issued to nominated workplaces nationwide. The Gori Law Firm has been recognized as a regional and national Top Workplace for consecutive years.

With nearly 200 employees and locations in the Metro East and nationwide, The Gori Law Firm is a top filer of asbestos-related cases in the country. Since its establishment in 2008, it has obtained over $4 billion in settlements for its clients. The firm is also a frequent participant in the community, donating thousands of dollars to local organizations and causes, including those that support victims of asbestos exposure.

For more information about The Gori Law Firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and since has recovered more than $4 billion in compensation for those suffering because of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation, and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm or to contact an attorney at the firm, visitwww.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877-456-5419.

