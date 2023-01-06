EDWARDSVILLE -The Gori Law Firm recently announced the hiring of attorney Paula Gutierrez to its Edwardsville, Ill., office. Gutierrez joins the firm’s asbestos litigation practice where she represents individuals and families who have been affected due to asbestos exposure.

Gutierrez is a former member of the United States Air Force, where she served seven years as a health service manager. Before joining The Gori Law Firm, she worked as a Veteran Service Officer, advocating on behalf of veterans for service-connected claims within the Department of Veterans Affairs. Gutierrez has also practiced criminal defense law for the Missouri State Public Defender’s office.

“We have worked with hundreds of veterans across the country who were exposed to asbestos in service of their country. Paula is a known advocate for these individuals, and we are happy to have her as part of our team,” said Sara Salger, managing partner at The Gori Law Firm. “Her experience provides us with unique insights that will help us to better fight for the rights of our clients.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Gutierrez received her bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of South Florida in Tampa, Fla. She then went on to earn her juris doctorate, with a concentration in health law, from St. Louis University School of Law.

To learn more about The Gori Law Firm and its attorneys visit www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and has since recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877.456.5419.

More like this: