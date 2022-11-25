EDWARDSVILLE – This holiday season, The Gori Law Firm launched its second Giving Thanks Promotion to recognize the outstanding efforts and dedication of first responders and teachers throughout the country.

Throughout November and December, the nationwide, women-led asbestos litigation firm invites participants to nominate deserving police officers, firefighters, EMTs, teachers, education staff, administrators, and more, for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate. Winners will be selected at random, and a total of 50 gift cards will be awarded. Nominations are currently open and will close on Monday, December 12.

“With the holidays on the horizon, we want to use this opportunity to give back to individuals who help make our communities better,” said Sara Salger, managing partner of The Gori Law Firm. “This year, we want to let all our first responders and teachers know how much we appreciate the work they do every day.”

In 2020, The Gori Law Firm awarded gift certificates to teachers and educators throughout the country. Thanks to an anonymous donation, the firm recognized 100 individuals for their patience, passion, and persistence throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We got such a positive response from recognizing our nation’s teachers that we wanted to open this opportunity up to celebrate other members of our community. Our Giving Thanks Promotion also gives us a chance to support local businesses through gift card giveaways, which is another win for us,” Salger said.

To nominate someone in your community, those interested can visit https://www.gorilaw.com/about-us/community-sponsorships/giving-thanks-community-helpers/ to fill out an electronic submission form naming the individual they believe should be recognized. Nominators can choose to give their names or remain anonymous.

For more information about The Gori Law Firm and the Giving Thanks Promotion, please visit www.gorilaw.com or follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheGoriLawFirm or Instagram @thegorilawfirm.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and has since recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877.456.5419.

