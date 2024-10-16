EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm, nationally recognized for representing victims of asbestos exposure, is excited to welcome several new attorneys to its team. Joining the firm’s Edwardsville office are attorneys Elizabeth Skym, Jack Woelfel, Andres Montero, Alex Enyart, Michael Cook and Teona Drake-Robinson.

“With offices throughout the country, our goal is to continue to grow so that we can continue to best serve our clients and advocate for them and their families,” said Sara Salger, managing partner of the firm. “All of our new attorneys bring a distinct set of skills and experience from their backgrounds, and we’re happy to have them as part of the Gori Law family.”

About Elizabeth Skym

Skym received her juris doctorate in 2016 from Washburn University School of Law in Topeka, Kansas. Before joining The Gori Law Firm, she represented Social Security claimants seeking disability benefits. Skym now represents clients and families in cases relating to mesothelioma and asbestos exposure.

About Jack Woelfel

Woelfel has been a practicing attorney for over twenty years, fifteen of which were dedicated to representing clients in asbestos litigation. He has also worked in consumer law, personal injury and workers’ compensation.

About Andres Montero

Montero earned his juris doctorate from St. Thomas University School of Law in Miami Gardens, Florida, and began his legal career in civil litigation at a top national collections firm. There, his practice focused on high-volume plaintiff lawsuits, where he conducted numerous litigations for clients throughout Florida. In 2024, he shifted his focus to advocating for individuals and families affected by asbestos-containing products.

Article continues after sponsor message

About Alex Enyart

Enyart is a native of Belleville, Illinois, and has served as an assistant public defender in St. Clair and Jackson counties. He had a private practice and worked as a legal analyst for the Illinois State Senate. His experience includes bilingual asbestos depositions, which he will use in his practice as he continues to advocate for those affected by asbestos exposure.

About Michael Cook

Cook attended Southern Illinois University School of Law in Carbondale, Illinois, to receive his juris doctorate in 2023. He is focused on helping those injured by asbestos receive the compensation they deserve and navigate the complexities of the legal system.

About Teona Drake-Robinson

Drake-Robinson is a St. Louis native who attended St. Louis University School of Law’s part-time night program. There, she obtained her juris doctorate while working full-time. After she received her degree, she began representing personal injury plaintiffs. She also has experience in civil litigation, municipal law, criminal defense, traffic and municipal prosecutorial work. Today, she represents plaintiffs in asbestos litigation cases.

The Gori Law Firm has nearly 200 individuals who contribute to its success. Since its establishment in 2008, the firm has experienced remarkable growth, expanding to include 10 offices nationwide. Several of these offices are located strategically in the Metro East, further enhancing the firm’s accessibility and reach. For more information about The Gori Law Firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and since has recovered more than $4 billion in compensation for those suffering because of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation, and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm or to contact an attorney at the firm, visitwww.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877-456-5419