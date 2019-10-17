EDWARDSVILLE – Randy Gori and The Gori Law Firm have recently made a $150,000 charitable donation to the Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation, an Illinois nonprofit organization that provides free civil legal services to low-income persons and senior citizens in 65 counties in central and southern Illinois.

The Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation handles civil cases and provides services ranging from telephone advice or brief service to representation in court or administrative hearings. The type of services provided depends on the legal issues, case merits and staff availability.

“There are many people who cannot afford legal services, but that does not mean they aren’t entitled to them. Everyone should have access to quality legal services, regardless of their financial status,” said Randy Gori, founding partner of The Gori Law Firm. “We want to help in any way that we can to ensure these services are always offered for those who need them most, and with our donation, we hope to do just that.” As a longtime supporter of the Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation, The Gori Law Firm continues their commitment to supporting local organizations and making a difference in their community.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877-456-5419.

