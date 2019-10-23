EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm announces they have recently made a $10,000 donation to the 65th Annual Freedom Funds Awards Banquet hosted by the NAACP’s East St. Louis branch. The event took place on Oct. 20, 2019, at the Marriott in downtown St. Louis, and the legendary civil rights icon, Congressman John Lewis (D – Georgia), was the banquet’s keynote speaker.

Known as one of the “Big Six” of the 1960s Civil Rights Movement, Congressman Lewis was inspired to join the movement by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. One of the original Freedom Riders and chairman of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), Congressman Lewis led the March on Washington as well as the march from Selma to Montgomery, which later became known as “Bloody Sunday.”

Congressman Lewis has done exceptional work fighting for civil rights throughout his life, and the Freedom Funds Awards Banquet recognized those who are making a remarkable difference in the area. Winners of the James Lewis Essay Contest were also awarded scholarships at the banquet.

“Congressman Lewis is such an inspiring figure, and he has done so much for so many in the advancement of civil rights for all,” said Randy Gori, founding partner of The Gori Law Firm. “We are happy to donate to the 65th Annual Freedom Funds Awards Banquet and honor those who strive to make significant impacts in their communities.”

The 65th Annual Freedom Funds Awards Banquet was open to the public and held on Oct. 20, 2019, at the Marriott St. Louis Grand, located at 800 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63101.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877.456.5419.

