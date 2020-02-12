EDWARDSVILLE — The Gori Law Firm invites the community to help bolster the local blood supply for patients in need by making a donation at its upcoming blood drive.

The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be available to eligible blood donors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at The Gori Law Firm office located at 156 North Main Street in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Blood supplies become critical in the winter as inclement weather and illness during flu season can prevent people from donating. In late January, the Red Cross put out an urgent call for donors of all blood types, and particularly for Type O. The organization reported just a three-day supply of Type O blood was available for patient emergencies and medical treatments.

To be eligible to donate blood, donors must be at least 17 years old (or 16 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in generally good health. A driver’s license or blood donor’s card or two other forms of identification are required to check in.

To schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: GoriJAssociates.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877.456.5419.

