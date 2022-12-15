EDWARDSVILLE - The Gori Law firm is proud to welcome attorney Thomas Sandifer to the Edwardsville location. Sandifer’s primary area of practice is asbestos litigation, and he looks forward to practicing alongside The Gori Law team.

Sandifer received his education from Greenville University in Greenville, Illinois, and Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio. Upon graduation, Sandifer received licenses to practice in both the Illinois and Missouri Bar. A former municipal judge, Thomas Sandifer is an active member of his community. He previously served on the Board of the Chesterfield Community Development Corporation and as the Vice-Chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

“Gori continues to grow, and we are elated to add Tom to the team,” said Sara Salger, managing partner at The Gori Law Firm. “Tom is an active community member who has decades of experience working in personal injury and workers’ compensation litigation. We know his knowledge will be a great strength to our firm’s asbestos litigation team as well as those we serve.”

To learn more about The Gori Law Firm and its attorneys visit www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and has since recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877.456.5419.

