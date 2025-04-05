EDWARDSVILLE - The first week of April marks Global Asbestos Awareness Week, and in its efforts to advocate for victims of asbestos exposure, The Gori Law Firm is proud to once again partner with the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) to reinforce the importance of education, prevention and action.

Throughout April 1-7, the ADAO offers unique opportunities for participation and champions initiatives that share the life-changing effects of asbestos and push for policy changes that protect everyday citizens from future exposure. This week is also a time of remembrance for victims of diseases caused by dangerous asbestos exposure, with a special candlelight vigil held on day seven to honor those individuals around the world.

The 21st Annual Global Asbestos Awareness Week will also preview the launch of ADAO's new AI-powered chatbot, which will deliver on-demand, accurate, accessible and actionable information about asbestos exposure, prevention and policy in more than 100 languages.

“The launch of our new chatbot is a significant leap forward in our commitment to providing critical, lifesaving information to individuals across the globe,” said Linda Reinstein, co-founder and president of ADAO. “Asbestos continues to pose a serious threat worldwide, and we take pride in being an organization that empowers communities with the knowledge and resources they need to prevent exposure and safeguard public health.”

As asbestos affects over 200,000 lives annually, contributing to 40,000 deaths each year in the U.S., the week highlights the importance of strategic partnerships, including those with law firms like The Gori Law Firm.

Article continues after sponsor message

“In our five-year partnership with the ADAO, we have been able to take our services to our clients far beyond the reaches of just our legal practice,” said Sara Salger, managing partner of the firm. “Our work is about more than just obtaining compensation. It’s about pursuing justice for those wrongfully taken advantage of by a system prioritizing profit over the public's safety. Linda and the ADAO are driving change that will impact future generations.”

For more information about the ADAO and its initiatives for Global Asbestos Awareness Week, visit the ADAO website at asbestosdiseaseawareness.org. To learn more about The Gori Law Firm and its commitment to its clients - both in the Metro East and nationwide, visit www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and since has recovered more than $4 billion in compensation for those suffering because of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877-456-5419.

About ADAO

The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is the largest independent nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated to eliminating asbestos-caused diseases through education, advocacy and community partnerships. For more information, visit https://www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org/

More like this: