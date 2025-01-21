EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm announced today its recipients of the 2025 Super Lawyers distinction. This year, five attorneys were recognized: Managing Partner Sara Salger and Partners David Aubrey, Jason Steinmeyer, Bob Marcus and Chris Layloff. The annual list, published by Super Lawyers, was made available on January 21, 2025.

Every year, Super Lawyers awards outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas for their high level of peer recognition and professional advancements. Only five percent of attorneys in Illinois are given the title of Super Lawyer. Several attorneys from The Gori Law Firm have been recognized, with many receiving awards for consecutive years, including Salger, Aubrey, Steinmeyer, Marcus and Layloff.

“The Super Lawyers distinction is a great honor, and we are extremely proud to see several of our attorneys awarded for their dedication to their profession and our clients across the country,” said Salger.

The list announcement from Super Lawyers is published annually in Super Lawyers Magazines and nationwide in magazines and newspapers.

The Gori Law Firm is one of the country's largest women-led asbestos litigation firms, with offices throughout the Metro East and nationwide. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has obtained over $4 billion in settlements for its clients and employs nearly 200 individuals. To learn more about Super Lawyers, visit www.superlawyers.com. For more information about The Gori Law Firm and its attorneys, visit www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and since has recovered more than $4 billion in compensation for those suffering because of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation, and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877

