EDWARDSVILLE– The Gori Law Firm is proud to announce six attorneys have been selected as this year’s 2022 Leading Lawyers. Managing Partner Sara Salger and Partners Chris Layloff and David Aubrey have been named Emerging Lawyers. Partners Erin Beavers and Bob Marcus, along with Of Counsel Evan Buxner, were among those announced as Leading Lawyers.

Emerging and Leading Lawyers are recommended by their peers to be among the top lawyers in their specific areas of practice. Less than five percent of all lawyers licensed to practice law earn the distinction of Leading Lawyer while fewer than two percent of lawyers earn the Emerging Lawyer distinction. To be nominated as an Emerging Lawyer, individuals must be 40 years of age or younger or have been practicing law for 10 years or less. Throughout the years, The Gori Law Firm has had several individuals recognized as Leading Lawyers or Emerging Lawyers.

“It’s an honor to have so many of our attorneys recognized for their efforts,” said Salger. “We are proud of the work we do and how it impacts the lives of our clients.”

Article continues after sponsor message

To learn more about Leading Lawyers and the selection process, visit leadinglawayers.com. For more information about The Gori Law Firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877.456.5419.

More like this: