EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm is proud to announce the selection of several attorneys to the 2020 Super Lawyers list: Sara Salger, Brad Evetts and David Aubrey have been selected as Super Lawyers’ Illinois Rising Stars 2020, Jason Hodrinsky has been selected as Super Lawyers’ NY Metro Rising Star 2020, Bob Marcus has been selected as an Illinois 2020 Super Lawyer, along with Evan Buxner also obtaining this impressive designation.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

“We work hard day in and day out to pursue justice for our clients,” said Sara Salger, managing partner at The Gori Law Firm. “Having multiple attorneys selected for the Super Lawyers list is a testament to our dedication to our clients and the high-caliber talent we have here at The Gori Law Firm.”

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit www.SuperLawyers.com.

