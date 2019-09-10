EDWARDSVILLE - Only a few more days until The Gori Law Firm and Global Brew’s luau-themed event that raises awareness and funds for mesothelioma research. This year’s Late Summer Luau will take place in Edwardsville City Park from noon until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. Celebrating its sixth year, this annual event will include local food vendors, a rock climbing wall, an escape room and numerous varieties of beer. Live musical performances and a raffle for a chance to win a trip for two to Hawaii are just some activities to expect during the event.

The event could not be possible without its generous sponsors. This year’s sponsors include Luau Sponsor, Lanier Law Firm, and Lokani Sponsors Pohlman USA, FCB Banks and Stifel Financial Services. Hobson & Bradley and Malawy Team are Waikiki Sponsors with Furlong Printing as an Ohana Sponsor. Cork Tree Creative, Inc. has also signed on as the Road to Hana Sponsor. The Late Summer Luau benefits the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (MARF) which works on research for prevention and treatment of mesothelioma.

“We once again look forward to this fun, family-friendly event that raises funds for MARF. We truly appreciate our generous sponsors that have signed up to make the Late Summer Luau a success,” said Randy Gori, founding partner of The Gori Law Firm. “Bringing our community together once again, we hope you’ll join us for a day of enjoyable activities for a cause that’s close to our hearts.”

Global Brew Tap House is home to craft beers and gourmet pub fare from around the globe. Featuring a selection of 50 craft taps and over 200 bottles, novice and seasoned beer drinkers alike are brought together in a comfortable, friendly environment that is built around the craft beer experience. Since 2011, Global Brew has become a part of the community in six cities across the Midwest. For more information regarding Global Brew and opportunities in your area, please visit globalbrew.com or on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877-456-5419.

