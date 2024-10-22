EDWARDSVILLE – Nationally recognized for representing victims of asbestos exposure, The Gori Law Firm recently announced hiring Mathias Bartlett as its latest associate attorney. Bartlett joins the firm’s asbestos litigation practice out of its office in New York City, where he provides legal guidance to individuals navigating complications and illnesses associated with asbestos exposure.

Bartlett began his legal career as a public defender in Portland, Oregon, before transitioning to criminal defense firms. There, he developed a passion for family law, handling cases involving divorce, child custody, spousal support, property division and more.

“Our attorneys help individuals across the country navigate legal complexities and, oftentimes, life-changing situations. With his background and experience working with families on delicate issues pertaining to family law as well as his experience as a public defender, we are happy to have Mathias as part of The Gori Law team, advocating for justice on behalf of our clients,” said Sara Salger, managing partner of The Gori Law Firm.

Bartlett received his law degree from Tulane Law School in New Orleans in 2020. He has also received certifications in environmental law, arbitration, mediation and negotiation.

The Gori Law firm is headquartered in Edwardsville, Illinois, and has offices throughout the Metro East as well as the country. In addition to New York City, The Gori Law Firm has offices in Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. For more information about The Gori Law Firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and since has recovered more than $4 billion in compensation for those suffering because of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation, and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm or to contact an attorney at the firm, visitwww.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877-456-5419.

