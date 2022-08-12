ALTON - JK-BEC presents another Movie Night At The Park scheduled for Saturday evening at James Killion Park at Salu in Alton. The featured film is "The Good Dinosaur."

The movie sponsor is Barry and Gaye Julian.

There will be free hotdogs, popcorn, and snow cones for the children. The movie begins at dusk.

The following week, the featured movie is "The Bad Guys." The sponsor next week on Aug. 20 is Carrollton Bank.

Shelia Goins, Alton's First Lady, said last week's Movie Night was "a great success."

"We had about 50 kids and their parents come out last week and it was a great success," she said. "We hope for more this week. We will have free snowcones, popcorn, and hot dogs for all who attend. We appreciate all our community sponsors who have stepped up to make this a great community success.

"The James Killion Beautification and Enhancement Committee are excited to host Movie In the Night every Saturday starting at dusk. This week's Movie Night sponsors - Barry and Gaye Julian - did not even hesitate when asked and said "anything for the kids and are elated to sponsor it."

