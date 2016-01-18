The Golden Girls took ESPN Wide World of Sports U9 Soccer Division in Orlando, Fla., by storm bringing home a championship win in the U (3V3 Division. Pictured left to right is: Lily Freer, Aubrey Johnson, Anna Maxim, Ellie Neath and Blakely Hockett. In back is Coach Mark Maxim.

Lily is from Godfrey, Blakely, Ellie and Aubrey are from Edwardsville and Anna is from Belleville.

Coach Maxim said he was proud of the girls for their efforts.

“They worked hard and played well,” the coach said. “It was a good experience for them. They represented our area well.”

