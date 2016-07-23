ALTON - The Glendale Riders are going to play what Steve Schwegel said is their biggest show ever on Saturday night at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater when they open for the Charlie Daniels Band.

Gates open at 7 p.m. Music begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $55 for VIP admission; $40 for premium tickets and $22.50 for general admission.

“We have opened for some big bands thanks to Robert Stephan, but this is probably our biggest thrill opening for Charlie Daniels,” Schwegel said. “We play a lot of his songs with Jared (Bensman) playing fiddle. People will be surprised by some of the stuff we are going to play. We are going to play some Allman Brothers, Eagles, Jackson Brown and some country, too.”

Schwegel said he loves country music, Southern rock and fiddle play and Charlie Daniels was a pioneer with all of them.

Schwegel said it will be a great show and the weather also should be good on Saturday night at the amphitheater.

“We are hoping for a big turnout,” he said. “I am hoping Charlie will sign my guitar. I have had some of the others like Dwight Yocum and Big and Rich band all sign my guitar.”

Schwegel said he and the other band members are best of friends and have been playing together for 10 years. He said for three straight years, The Glendale Riders have been voted as the best band in the River Bend, something he has a lot of pride about.

For more information about tickets to Saturday's concert, please visit the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater website.

