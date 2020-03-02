JERSEYVILLE - A new unique woman-owned store has opened in Jerseyville called The Gift Box.

The Jerseyville location of The Gift Box is actually the business's second location. The store is such a favorite of Alton locals, owner Marci Thomas took the plunge and opened up a second location in Jerseyville, just as her customers requested.

“The Gift Box opened in 2011, we will be celebrating the store's ninth birthday next weekend on March 7th and 8th," Thomas said. "I purchased the store four years ago from the original owner because I too was a vendor in the store just like all of the other vendors. So when the opportunity arose to purchase The Gift Box, I ran with it and we have just continued to grow the vendor family ever since."

The Gift Box is a vendor gift boutique, meaning all of its contents are set up in booths from various different creators and sellers in the area. Having their own space within the store is the perfect way for local small business owners to showcase and sell their products, without having to have their own location.

“We carry products like boutique clothing sizes newborn-women’s 4XL, Chala and Myra bags, hand-stamped, fused glass, leather and snap jewelry, baby shower gifts, cards, wreaths, essential oils, handmade soaps & body care, essential oils, 100 percent soy candles and melts, dip and dessert mixes, primitives, and small refurbished furniture pieces,” said Thomas.

The Jerseyville location is bigger than the shop in Alton, offering double the space to shop all of the great local vendors they house. A lot of hard work went into getting the second location up and running. The store and its unique vendors are a true passion for Marci. Herself along with family and friends put everything together to make The Gift Box what it is.

“Teresa Laubscher with Artisans Enigma and Emily Bryan with 100 percent Soy Candles & Melts have been invaluable assets in designing, preparing, and setting up both stores! Although every single vendor has its niche in The Gift Box family, these two ladies spent a lot of long nights up with my family painting, hauling, cleaning, and all the nitty-gritty it takes to make a store beautiful,” said Thomas.

The Jerseyville location just opened on February 28th, but the Alton location of the shop is also celebrating successes.

“Our Birthday Celebration will be on March 7th and 8th from 10-5 at the Alton location with a parking lot sale full of vendors. On the 8th there will be a make and take workshop in-store,” said Thomas.

The Gift Box sponsors a quarter auction at the Alton Moose Lodge on the first Thursday of every month. They also sponsor a quarter auction at The American Legion in Glen Carbon on the third Thursday of each month.

The Gift Box is also accepting vendors for their stores and monthly quarter auctions. To learn more, send them an email at vendorgiftbox@yahoo.com

The Gift Shop is located at 237 E Delmar in Alton and 202 S State Street in Jerseyville. For more information visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ vendorgiftbox/.

