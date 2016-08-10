EDWARDSVILLE - The Gardens at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is a sprawling 35-acres of natural beauty situated on the edge of campus. It offers the region a sight not many communities can boast.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Due to budgetary constraints, the maintenance of the grounds has become entirely dependent on volunteers. A discussion with the City of Edwardsville is ongoing as to whether it will lease the property.

Despite the uncertain outlook, those passionate about The Gardens’ vibrancy are committed to sustaining the grounds. They detail the ways in which The Gardens adds value to the region in this video.

More like this:

Jun 26, 2024 - Garden Show Invites You To ‘Cultivate Your Dreams At LC’

Sep 30, 2024 - Collinsville's Top Yard in September: 104 Shadow Crossing

4 days ago - Godfrey Business Spotlight: Homes by Emmons and Cress Offers Quality Builds for Great Prices

Oct 16, 2024 - The Gori Law Firm Expands Team, Welcomes Several New Attorneys To Edwardsville Office  

Sep 13, 2024 - Lace Up for the SIUE Homecoming: Cougars Unleashed Run & Pancake Breakfast Set for Oct. 5 on the Stratton Quad

 