EDWARDSVILLE - The Gardens at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is a sprawling 35-acres of natural beauty situated on the edge of campus. It offers the region a sight not many communities can boast.

Due to budgetary constraints, the maintenance of the grounds has become entirely dependent on volunteers. A discussion with the City of Edwardsville is ongoing as to whether it will lease the property.

Despite the uncertain outlook, those passionate about The Gardens’ vibrancy are committed to sustaining the grounds. They detail the ways in which The Gardens adds value to the region in this video.

