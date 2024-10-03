GODFREY - Get ready to unleash your inner goblin at The Nature Institute's spooktacular evening of Halloween magic! Mark your calendars for Oct. 18, 2024 from 6 to 9 p.m. for the Enchanted Forest - where the only thing scary is how much fun you'll have! This fall festivity is a non-frightening adventure perfect for families with little monsters who want to enjoy some ghostly giggles at their own pace.

Dust off those costumes and strut your Halloween spirit because this family-friendly bash features a self-guided hike, yard games, a crackling fire, and some brainy activities! Kids will snag a passport to get stamped by all the adorable nocturnal critters they encounter on the trail, and guess what? Complete that passport, and trick-or-treat your way to a bag of goodies! It's just $5 for everyone over 2 to join in the fun!

So, grab your little ghouls and enjoy a magical night of forest frolicking while learning about our furry friends. Costumes are highly encouraged for both kiddos and adults! Activities will pop up along the paved Frog Trail, the skeet range, and around the lodge. Plus, our partners from the National Great Rivers Museum and the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center will be joining in on the fun!

Lauren Scull, our Education Wizard, chimes in: “Enchanted Forest is the TNI classic that never goes out of style! We love bringing together so many local families for a night of festive fun on the trails!”

Prepare to stroll about three-quarters of a mile under the twinkling stars! The trail rolls out the welcome mat for strollers and is lit up just enough to keep you from bumping into anything - easy-peasy navigation ahead!

For all the juicy deets on this event or other happenings at TNI, give The Nature Institute a shout at info@thenatureinstitute.org or ring them up at (618) 466-9930. You can also snoop around their website at www.TheNatureInstitute.org for more info!