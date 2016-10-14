ALTON — An award winning film explores the legacy of atomic weapons waste in the St. Louis region. Jacoby Arts Center presents a free screening of the documentary film “The First Secret City” on Friday, October 21, at 7pm.

Told through the eyes of an overexposed worker, the story reveals a toxic pathway that leads to a fiery terminus at a smoldering landfill. Nuclear waste dumped near the airport, carried by wind and rain into Coldwater Creek, is believed to account for child mortality and high cancer rates for those who live nearby. Before the West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton caught fire, freelance reporter C.D. Stelzer was uncovering a forgotten history of radioactive waste contamination in Madison, IL. In the 1940s the Manhattan Project hired Mallinckrodt Chemical Works of St. Louis to refine the first uranium used in the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

Filmmaker Alison Carrick joined investigative reporter C.D. Stelzer to follow a trail of contamination from Mallinckrodt’s north riverfront factories to Dow Chemical across the Mississippi to Weldon Spring and Coldwater Creek.

Stelzer wonders why the region’s role in the early nuclear weapons buildup wasn’t more publicized. “It’s still a secret city,” he says. The title of the film refers to Los Alamos and Oak Ridge, “secret cities” where scientists worked on the Manhattan Project. Much of St Louis has remained a “secret city” because the history has been buried and ignored.

Following the documentary screening, co-directors Alison Carrick and C.D. Stelzer with their lead subject Larry Burgan of Granite City, IL will answer questions about the research and making of the film. Confronting a forgotten history, they will engage audience members in a discussion of experiences related to the social, environmental and physical toll of radioactive waste in the air, land and water system.

“This continuing community dialogue is essential to help foster an understanding, appreciation and a sense of commitment about this often overlooked issue,” says Carrick. “We are thankful to the Jacoby Arts Center for allowing this important discussion to continue.” Our rivers are a fundamental natural resource on which we all depend. Our region and our lives are interconnected by the convergence of the Mississippi, Missouri and Illinois Rivers. It is in our mutual interest to honor and protect this most valuable of resources for future generations. The Jacoby Arts Center opens its doors to this effort recognizing that the arts provide a unique forum for building awareness and finding common ground in our shared democratic values.

Winner of the 2016 John Michaels Award at the Big Muddy Film Festival and finalist in the Blow Up Arthouse Film Festival in Chicago, “The First Secret City” is a powerful and poetic documentary. It is a deeply personal and philosophic contemplation of the consequences of nuclear build up and the Cold War. “I hope that people realize there are stories in their own backyard,” Carrick says. “We tend to think interesting stories happen in a faraway place.”

Doors open at 6:30pm. Admission is free, seating is open. The film accompanies “Running Water: Riverwork Project and Watershed Cairns,” an exhibit also on view at Audubon Center at Riverlands and the National Great Rivers Museum. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org

