GRANITE CITY - A first wellness-based marketplace gathering is being organized by Dr. Ashley Eavenson & the MCS team to be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at 3986 Maryville Road in Granite City. The event will be located in the Multicare Specialists Building.

Over a dozen wellness-based vendors will be on site with major gift giveaways. Gift giveaways include an Infrared sauna blanket, red light face mask, reverse osmosis water filter, top-of-the-line skincare and more. The FARM TRUK food truck will be selling delicious burgers, tacos, and brisket sandwiches as well as gluten-free and vegan options…so bring your appetite!

After earning her doctorate in 2011 and taking over her father’s Multicare practice in Granite City in 2019, Dr. Ashley Eavenson has been on a constant search to continue her education on wellness, diet and functional medicine.

In a world showing a continual decline in overall health, Dr. Eavenson & the MCS team aim to bring people together and promote a community based on better lifestyle choices and to help people educate themselves on healthier choices.

Some of the healthy vendors include Oaklee Rose Farms (regenerative and sustainable farming,) Forest and Meadow Herbal Shop (herbal based medicines,) and Orthomolecular (pharmaceutical grade supplements.) Over a dozen vendors in all!

"I have hand-selected these vendors not only because I use their products and believe in them, but because they are passionate about the wellness movement. I feel it’s important to bring these resources together in my own community and hometown,” Dr. Eavenson said.