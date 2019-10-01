EDWARDSVILLE - It is rare in this day and age, but The Finishing Touch Home & Office Interiors, LLC., has stood the test of time and now marks its 40th anniversary at 415 E. Vandalia St. in Edwardsville.

Carrie Babington owner and licensed interior designer, along with designer Mary Droste, who has been with the firm for 32 years, wants to celebrate this milestone with the community.

The two invite anyone interested in home and office interiors to visit their Victorian retail showroom in Edwardsville.

"As a seasoned interior design firm, The Finishing Touch staff’s goal is to meet the need of each client’s taste and style, within their budget," Babington said. "We are here to help our clients solve any interior design issues and we take pride in creating personalized environments that reflect each individual’s taste."

The Finishing Touch also enjoys having many commercial customers in the area.

"Our design will reflect the client’s professional image while fulfilling their need for function whether it is contemporary, transitional or otherwise," Babington said. "After 40 years we feel we can offer these five elements: resources, experience, knowledge, longevity and customer satisfaction. From start to finish there isn’t much we can’t do."

Along with design services, The Finishing Touch Home & Office Interiors also sells furniture, custom draperies, etc., fabrics, blinds, shades, shutters, lamps, area rugs, and accessories.

Starting October 1, The Finishing Touch & Office Interiors is offering up to 40 percent off furniture and accessories for 40 days.

