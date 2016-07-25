ALTON - “We don’t know how strong we really are until being strong is the only choice.”

The mantra, which is printed on the back of t-shirts that were sold at this Saturday’s Fighting With Jake benefit at Marquette Catholic High School, perfectly describes the mentality of the Botterbush Family after Jacob, 29, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia on Feb. 13.

A week after Jacob’s stem cell transplant, a procedure that is pivotal to the young father and husband’s future, the benefit that took over two months of planning had finally arrived. Karen Botterbush, Jacob’s mother, video chatted her son while he is recovering in the hospital from his transplant as the family shared their gratitude for the hundreds of people who came out to share their support.

“It’s just awesome, people keep rolling in. I’m overwhelmed and so touched.” Karen Botterbush said. “We’re very pleased with the turn out.”

Thousands of dollars worth of silent and live auction items, including St. Louis Cardinals baseball game tickets, Mary Kay beauty supplies, grills, handcrafted art, alcohol and liquor and much more were all up for grabs at the event. Dozens of cakes, brownies, cupcakes and other delicious treats were raffled as well as a bar-sized supply of liquor courtesy of the Alton Area Optimist Club.

“I just can go on and on with the people who just keep bringing stuff in,” Botterbush said. “I often stop and think how grateful we are and how blessed we are.”

All of the proceeds from the benefit will go directly to the Botterbush family. Ever since his diagnosis, Jacob and his wife, Elizabeth, have been facing serious financial burdens due to medical bills, losing one income and travel costs.

